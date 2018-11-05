Malcolm McDowell hosting a concert series of Stanley Kubrick film scores

Malcolm McDowell and Stanley Kubrick

One underappreciated aspect of Stanley Kubrick’s oeuvre is his use of music – an intriguing melange of original score, re-purposed classical music, and cheeky uses of old-timey popular songs, depending on the picture. Now, the musical world of Kubrick is set to be celebrated at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Today, the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced a three-day concert series called Stanley Kubrick’s Sound Odyssey, which will feature “a program of music selections and accompanying clips from some of Kubrick’s most celebrated films,” according to a press release. Some of the films featured will include 2001: A Space Odyssey, A Clockwork Orange, The Shining, Barry Lyndon, and Eyes Wide Shut. The LA Phil will also be joined by the Los Angeles Master Chorale, led by conductor Jessica Cottis.



“Stanley Kubrick’s Sound Odyssey is a tribute to the pioneering director and his groundbreaking use of music in film,” the Philharmonic explains. “Kubrick often rejected original scores in favor of existing or reworked renditions of classical compositions, and he used them so effectively that they’ve become shorthand for his entire style.”

If that’s not enticing enough, the concert series will be hosted by Alex DeLarge himself, A Clockwork Orange’s Malcolm McDowell, whose work on Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle makes him no stranger to the concert hall.

Undoubtedly, the concert will feature the hits like “Thus Spake Zarathustra”, Wendy Carlos’ ominous tones from The Shining, the stately classical pieces from Barry Lyndon, and a whole lot more. Maybe we’ll even hear McDowell belt out “Singin’ in the Rain” again?

The concerts are set for Friday, November 23rd and Saturday, November 24th at 8:00 PM, with a 2:00 PM matinee on November 25th, all at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. See you there, fellow droogs.

