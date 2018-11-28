Mark Ronson announces new album of “sad bangers” featuring Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and more

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson

On Monday, it was revealed that Miley Cyrus would be releasing a collaborative single with Mark Ronson this Thursday titled “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart”. Now, it’s been revealed that the single is a part of Ronson’s first solo album in three years.

In a BBC interview published today, Ronson revealed that the as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2015’s Uptown Special will be a star-studded affair. In addition to Cyrus, he confirmed the album will feature Lykke Li, Yebba, and his own Zelig signee, King Princess.



Don’t expect a party or anything, though. If you couldn’t tell from the title of his collaborative single with Cyrus, this album’s going to be chock full of “sad bangers,” according to Ronson, most of which stem from last year’s divorce to actress Joséphine de La Baum.

While we’ll get our first taste of the single this Thursday, which the BBC describes as “futuristic” and “country-tinged”, we’ll also see Cyrus and Ronson perform together in the flesh on the December 15th episode of Saturday Night Live, as previously reported.

Well, no one can argue Ronson hasn’t been making the best of his year. Not only did he release an assortment of singles, including his Silk City collaboration with Dua Lipa (“Electricity”), but he also co-wrote the best song from A Star is Born in “Shallow”.

No, things are just peachy for Ronson.