Massive Attack announce Mezzanine North American tour

Massive Attack will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark album, Mezzanine, by embarking on a tour in 2019. Beginning in March, the legendary trip-hop outfit will play a string of shows in North America, marking their first performances on this side of the Atlantic in five years.
The 13-date North American jaunt kicks off in Boston on March 11th. Notable shows include a March 15th stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, a visit to the Detroit Masonic Temple on the 22nd, and a two-night stint at the Hollywood Palladium at the end of the month.
Described by Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja as band’s “own personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip,” the forthcoming jaunt will consist of a one-off audiovisual production that has been “reconstructed from the original samples and influences.” A number of Massive Attack collaborators will join the band on the road, including “Teardrop” singer Liz Fraser of Cocteau Twins.
Check out Massive Attack’s full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 9th. You can also get tickets here. As previously reported, the band will also play a number of shows in the UK and Europe beginning in January.
Along with the tour, Massive Attack have announced a reissue of the album, both in a traditional package and as DNA encoded in a spray can.
Massive Attack 2019 Tour Dates:
01/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
01/29 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
01/31 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12
02/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
02/04 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
02/05 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
02/06 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
02/08 – Rome, IT @ Palalottomatica
02/09 – Padua, IT @ Kioene Arena
02/11 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
02/13 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith de Nantes Metropole
02/14 – Bordeaux, UK @ Bordeaux Metropole Arena
02/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno
02/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
02/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
03/01 – Bristol, UK @ Steel Yard
03/11 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts
03/12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
03/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center
03/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
0/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House
03/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Detroit Masonic Temple
03/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
03/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
04/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre