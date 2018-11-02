Massive Attack announce Mezzanine North American tour

Massive Attack in 1998

Massive Attack will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark album, Mezzanine, by embarking on a tour in 2019. Beginning in March, the legendary trip-hop outfit will play a string of shows in North America, marking their first performances on this side of the Atlantic in five years.

The 13-date North American jaunt kicks off in Boston on March 11th. Notable shows include a March 15th stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, a visit to the Detroit Masonic Temple on the 22nd, and a two-night stint at the Hollywood Palladium at the end of the month.



Described by Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja as band’s “own personalised nostalgia nightmare head trip,” the forthcoming jaunt will consist of a one-off audiovisual production that has been “reconstructed from the original samples and influences.” A number of Massive Attack collaborators will join the band on the road, including “Teardrop” singer Liz Fraser of Cocteau Twins.

Check out Massive Attack’s full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 9th. You can also get tickets here. As previously reported, the band will also play a number of shows in the UK and Europe beginning in January.

Along with the tour, Massive Attack have announced a reissue of the album, both in a traditional package and as DNA encoded in a spray can.

Massive Attack 2019 Tour Dates:

01/28 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

01/29 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

01/31 – Brussels, BE @ Palais 12

02/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

02/04 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

02/05 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

02/06 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

02/08 – Rome, IT @ Palalottomatica

02/09 – Padua, IT @ Kioene Arena

02/11 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

02/13 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith de Nantes Metropole

02/14 – Bordeaux, UK @ Bordeaux Metropole Arena

02/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno

02/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

02/24 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/01 – Bristol, UK @ Steel Yard

03/11 – Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

03/12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

03/14 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center

03/15 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

0/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Metropolitan Opera House

03/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Detroit Masonic Temple

03/23 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

03/24 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

03/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

04/02 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre