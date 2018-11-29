Meek Mill’s Championships to feature Drake, Jay-Z, Cardi B, and more

Later this evening, Meek Mill is set to release his new album, Championships. In anticipation, the Philadelphia rapper has unveiled the album’s tracklist and its loaded guest list.

Spanning 19 tracks, Championships boasts collaborations with Drake, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Rick Ross, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Jeremih, and more.



Of course, the track with Drake is particularly noteworthy. It marks their second collaboration to date, following 2015’s “Rico”, but comes after a multi-year feud between the two rappers. Meek Mill and Drake famously squashed the beef on stage back in September.

Ahead of the album’s release, Mill has unveiled two tracks: “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies” and “Uptown Vibes”.

Meek will support Championships with his “Motivation Tour”, a 15-date US trek that begins in February.