Meek Mill announces first tour since prison release

Meek Mill, photo via DJBooth/Henry Hwu

Meek Mill has announced his first tour since being released from prison in April. Dubbed “The Motivation Tour”, it’s a 15-date US outing that’s slated to run from February through March. Miami, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and Denver are among the stops listed, as are Chicago, New York, Atlanta, and the rapper’s own hometown of Philadelphia.

These 2019 concert dates come in support of Championships, Meek’s new album that’s due for release this Friday, November 30th. The album marks the MC’s follow-up to Wins and Losses from 2017.



Consult his full itinerary below. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 30th. You can also grab tickets here.

Meek Mill 2019 Tour Dates:

02/19 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

02/22 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

02/23 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

02/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

03/05 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/08 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

03/09 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre

03/12 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

03/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The MET

03/19 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center

03/21 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/23 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

In related news, Meek has written a new op-ed in the New York Times in which he advocates for prison reform.

“It’s clearer than ever that a disproportionate number of men and women of color are treated unfairly by a broken criminal justice system,” Meek writes. “The system causes a vicious cycle, feeding upon itself — sons and daughters grow up with their parents in and out of prison, and then become far more likely to become tied up in the arrest-jail-probation cycle. This is bad for families and our society as a whole.

Read Mill’s full editorial here. Jay-Z previously penned his own op-ed about Meek’s unfair jail sentence.

Revisit Meek’s recent Tonight Show performance of “Oodles O’Noodles Babies”: