Meek Mill premieres two new tracks: “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies” and “Uptown Vibes”: Stream

A pair of teasers in advance of the rapper's upcoming album, Championships

on November 22, 2018, 1:30am
Meek Mill's Championships artwork

On November 30th, Meek Mill will release his new album, Championships. As a preview, the Philadelphia rapper has let loose two teaser tracks: “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies” and “Uptown Vibes” featuring Fabolous and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA. Take a listen to both below.


Championships serves as Meek Mill’s first full-length effort following his release from prison earlier this year after the Supreme Court of Philadelphia overturned his controversial, heavily-criticized sentence. He previously shared his Legends of Summer EP, which included the Miguel-featuring single “Stay Woke”. Meek’s last album was Wins and Losses in 2017.

