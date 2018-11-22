Meek Mill premieres two new tracks: “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies” and “Uptown Vibes”: Stream

Meek Mill's Championships artwork

On November 30th, Meek Mill will release his new album, Championships. As a preview, the Philadelphia rapper has let loose two teaser tracks: “Oodles O’ Noodles Babies” and “Uptown Vibes” featuring Fabolous and Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA. Take a listen to both below.





Championships serves as Meek Mill’s first full-length effort following his release from prison earlier this year after the Supreme Court of Philadelphia overturned his controversial, heavily-criticized sentence. He previously shared his Legends of Summer EP, which included the Miguel-featuring single “Stay Woke”. Meek’s last album was Wins and Losses in 2017.