The Melvins book early 2019 West Coast US tour

Melvins, photo by Nina Corcoran

There are few better ways to kick off the new year than to have your eardrums pummeled into submission by one of the finest sludge rock bands in the world. That’s why music fans in the West Coast will have leg up on the rest of the planet as they’ll get a chance to see the Melvins live in January.

Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover and whomever they’ve enlisted to fill out the low end this time around will be doing a quick run of West Coast shows at the start of 2019, the majority of them in California, but with stops in Phoenix and Las Vegas along the way. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Nov. 16th) at 10am PT. You can also grab them here.



The Melvins are still in the midst of promotional efforts for their most recent album, Pinkus Abortion Technician, a booming record that featured a new two bass lineup including Redd Kross co-founder Steve McDonald and, as the title of this LP should spell out, Jeff Pinkus of Butthole Surfers.

It can’t have been an easy tour to book either as the various Melvins are busy boys. Crover is going to be pulling double duty next month, filling in the drum stool on Redd Kross’s upcoming West Coast tour and opening up each show with his Dale Crover Band. McDonald, meanwhile, has been filling in his days off recording, checking out shows by his daughter’s band The Side Eyes, and jamming with his OFF! bandmate Keith Morris. All of that comes on the heels of the Melvins’ recent U.K. tour, where they shared the stage with Blues Explosion leader Jon Spencer.

Check out the dates for the Melvins’ upcoming tour below.

Melvins 2019 West Coast Tour Dates:

01/09 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

01/10 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

01/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

01/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ 172 @ The Rio

01/13 – Tustin, CA @ Marty’s on Newport

01/17 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Velvet Jones

01/18 – Los Osos, CA @ Sweet Springs Saloon

01/19 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

01/20 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium

01/21 – Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley