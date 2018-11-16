Metallica’s charity foundation donates $100,000 to California wildfire relief

Metallica, Austin City Limits 2018, photo by Amy Price

The recent and current wildfires in California have been utterly devastating. Entire communities have been leveled and, tragically, the death toll keeps rising every day. Metallica call the Bay Area home, and Northern California has been hit particularly hard. Not only is the band helping out the cause through their charitable organization, they are urging fans to donate to two worthy foundations.



Metallica are doing their part through their All Within My Hands Foundation, which has offered monetary help to both Northern and Southern California by donating $50,000 each to the North Valley Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

A Facebook post from the All Within My Hands Foundation reads, “Sadly once again communities in California are experiencing historically devastating wild fires in both the Northern and Southern parts of the state. All Within My Hands has made a $50,000 donation each to the North Valley Community Foundation and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation; both agencies provide service to victims at evacuation centers and other much needed relief. We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies or by giving your time volunteering or providing temporary housing. Every little bit helps.”

California is experiencing tragic wild fires. AWMH gave $50k to @NVCF & @LAFDFoundation. We encourage you to support those in need & first responders: donate money, non-perishable food, clothing, supplies or volunteer time/housing. https://t.co/uYVsXTCJ7c https://t.co/eGmUWrta7J pic.twitter.com/7MDJz4hY1G — All Within My Hands Foundation (@AWMHFoundation) November 16, 2018

Just two weeks ago, Metallica played a special acoustic show in San Francisco to raise funds for the All Within My Hands Foundation, whose general mission is to “create sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other local services.” Our photos, along with video from the show, can be seen here.