Metallica to release Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic at The Masonic album

Metallica's James Hetfield, photo by Raymond Ahner

Metallica recently played an acoustic set at in San Francisco to benefit their All Within My Hands Foundation, and now the band has announced that the special gig was captured for an upcoming release, Helping Hands… Live & Acoustic at The Masonic, which will arrive on February 1st.



The announcement and pre-order launch comes on Giving Tuesday (November 27th), an initiative to create an international day of charitable giving. Proceeds from the release will benefit Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, which aims to “fight hunger and to assist in creating sustainable communities through workforce education.”

A limited-edition vinyl version of the album, available for pre-order at Metallica.com, will be pressed on 140-gram colored vinyl. The tracklist includes performances of Metallica classics, as well as covers of songs by Deep Purple, Nazareth, Bob Seger and Blue Öyster Cult. The album, which is being mixed by Greg Fidelman, will also be available digitally and on streaming services beginning February 1st. Fans who order the vinyl will be given a digital download card.

We were at the show at The Masonic where the album was recorded. Check out our photo gallery and recap of the gig here.

Helping Hands…Live & Acoustic at The Masonic Tracklist:

Disc One / Side A

01. Disposable Heroes

02. When A Blind Man Cries (Deep Purple cover)

03. The Unforgiven

Disc One / Side B

01. Please Don’t Judas Me (Nazereth cover)

02. Turn the Page (Bob Seger cover)

Disc Two / Side C

01. Bleeding Me

02. Veteran of the Psychic Wars (Blue Öyster Cult cover)

03. Nothing Else Matters

Disc Two / Side D

01. All Within My Hands

02. Enter Sandman

03. The Four Horsemen

04. Hardwired