Methyl Ethel announce new album, Triage, share “Real Tight”: Stream

Back in September, Australia’s Methyl Ethel released “Scream Whole”, a single whose origins partially traced back to the works of Jean-Paul Satre and Scott Walker. Today, Methyl Ethel mastermind Jake Webb has announced a new album on which “Scream Whole” appears.

Titled Triage, it’s the proper follow-up to 2017’s Everything Is Forgotten and Webb’s fourth LP overall under the CoSigned Methyl Ethel moniker. The 4AD debut was written, produced, and performed in its entirety by Webb, with recording taking place in his West Perth home studio.



According to a press statement, the album came together as Webb settled back into a routine in his hometown — the same process that helped birth his earlier records. “I got obsessed with a lot of theory, essentially trying to discover how songs work,” he noted.

Triage was a result of these introspective thinking sessions and song dissections. It’s said to be “more reflective” than its predecessors, one that “explores the notion of coming of age, only to reference it for the snapshots and passing memories that it has become.” In Webb’s own words, it’s “cold logic for warm bodies.”

The forthcoming LP is slated for release on February 15th, 2019, and is being teased with “Real Tight”, a self-described “surrealist love song.” Take a listen below via its Matt Sav-directed music video.

Triage Artwork:

Triage Tracklist:

01. Ruiner

02. Scream Whole

03. All the Elements

04. Trip the Mains

05. Post-Blue

06. Real Tight

07. Hip Horror

08. What About the 37?

09. No Fighting

In support of the album, Webb will take Methyl Ethel on the road next year, rounded out by backing musicians Thom Stewart, Chris Wright, Lyndon Blue and Jacob Diamond.

Methyl Ethel 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/17 – Canberra, AU @ Spilt Milk

02/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/03 – Sydney, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/08 – Adelaide, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/09 – Melbourne, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/10 – Fremantle, AU @ Laneway Festival

02/08-10 – Launceston, AU @ A Festival Called Panama

03/14 – London, UK @ Heaven

03/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

03/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

03/22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03/23 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/25 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

03/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

03/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

03/30 – Washington, DC @ DC9