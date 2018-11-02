Menu
Metro Boomin reveals new mixtape Not All Heroes Wear Capes: Stream

St. Louis-born producer teams up with Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Offset, 21 Savage, Gunna, and more

by
on November 02, 2018, 12:31am
Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin want some more… and so today the hit producer has let loose a new mixtape titled, Not All Heroes Wear Capes. Stream it in full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The St. Louis-born artist’s latest effort features a long list of special guests, including longtime friends and collaborators like Drake, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Gucci Mane, Offset, 21 Savage, Gunna, and more.

The explosive Not All Heroes follows a string of 2017 collaborative albums, including Double or Nothing (with Big Sean) and the excellent Without Warning (with 21 Savage and Migos’ Offset). Metro Boomin also worked extensively on last year’s DropTopWop from Gucci Mane, as well as produced past Top 20 records including Post Malone’s “Congratulations”, Future’s “Mask Off”, and Migos’ “Bad and Boujee”.

Not All Heroes Wear Capes Artwork:

Tracklist:
01. 10AM/Save The World (feat. Gucci Mane)
02. Overdue (feat. Travis Scott)
03. Don’t Come Out The House (feat. 21 Savage)
04. Dreamcatcher (feat. Swae Lee and Travis Scott)
05. Space Cadet (feat. Gunna)
06. 10 Freaky Girls (feat. 21 Savage)
07. Up to Something (feat. Young Thug)
08. Only 1 (Interlude) (feat. Travis Scott)
09. Lesbian (feat. Gunna and Young Thug)
10. Borrowed Love (feat. Swae Lee and WizKid)
11. Only You (feat. WizKid, Offset, and J Balvin)
12. No More (feat. Kodak Black)
13. No Complaints (feat. Offset and Drake)

