Fourteen years later, MF DOOM shares animated “One Beer” music video: Watch

MF DOOM's "One Beer" music video

On November 16th, 2004, MF DOOM dropped his acclaimed Mm.. Food album. Now, in honor of its 14th anniversary, the elusive rapper/producer has shared a new music video for standout track “One Beer”.

Directed by Anhia Zaira Santana (aka Distortedd), the clip features colorful, psychedelic-type animation that’ll have you thinking maybe you might’ve had one too many shrooms. MF DOOM himself stars here in cartoon form, determinedly on a mission to sip that “one beer”; he’ll first have to duke it out with a three-eyed cat, an exploding orange creature, and a young woman who has a trippy cooking session in the kitchen.



Watch below.

To coincide with the video’s release, MF DOOM is selling 500 limited-edition “One Beer” t-shirts featuring artwork from Distortedd, who’s previously collaborated with brands like Nike and Mountain Dew. Check out the threads here.

This year has seen MF DOOM link up with a variety of hip-hop acts, including DJ Muggs, Bishop Nehru, and Czarface.