Man wearing Michael Myers mask shoots two people on Halloween in New York City

As Michael Myers continues to scare millions of Americans in David Gordon Green’s box office smash Halloween, two people in New York City experienced real-life horror from The Shape on this year’s All Hallow’s Eve.

Fox News reports that a man wearing a Michael Myers mask shot two people in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan following a verbal dispute late Halloween night.



One 21-year-old male was shot in the abdomen, chest, and leg, while a 17-year-old female was struck in the abdomen. Both were rushed to the hospital and are currently in stable condition at Harlem Hospital and NY Presbyterian Hospital, respectively.

Unfortunately, much like The Shape by the end of John Carpenter’s 1978 original, the gunman fled the scene. According to the New York Police Department, the suspect is described as being six-feet tall and wearing a green-hooded sweatshirt.

