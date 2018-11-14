Mick Jenkins announces Pieces of a Man 2019 tour, shares “Reginald” video: Watch

Mick Jenkins, photo by Cat Miller

Last month, Mick Jenkins gifted fans with his acclaimed sophomore album, Pieces of a Man. The Chicago rapper is back now with news of a supporting 2019 North American tour, plus a music video for “Reginald”.

Jenkins’ upcoming trek officially launches January 5th in Vancouver before passing through such cities as Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Detroit and Toronto. The MC wraps things up at Thalia Hall in his hometown on February 2nd.



(Read: Songs of the Week: Robyn, Mick Jenkins, and More)

As for his new Jude Appleby-directed visual, it stars Jenkins “as a chief detective on a wild and unpredictable sting operation” and plays out like a parody of classic cop shows.

Check out the music video below, followed by Jenkins’ full tour schedule.

Mick Jenkins 2019 Tour Dates:

01/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

01/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

01/08 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

01/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows

01/10 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish

01/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

01/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

01/15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

01/17 – Austin, TX @ CATIL

01/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

01/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

01/22 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

01/23 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

01/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

01/25 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs

01/27 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

02/01 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

02/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall