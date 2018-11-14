Mick Jenkins announces Pieces of a Man 2019 tour, shares “Reginald” video: Watch

Last month, Mick Jenkins gifted fans with his acclaimed sophomore album, Pieces of a Man. The Chicago rapper is back now with news of a supporting 2019 North American tour, plus a music video for “Reginald”.
Jenkins’ upcoming trek officially launches January 5th in Vancouver before passing through such cities as Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Detroit and Toronto. The MC wraps things up at Thalia Hall in his hometown on February 2nd.
As for his new Jude Appleby-directed visual, it stars Jenkins “as a chief detective on a wild and unpredictable sting operation” and plays out like a parody of classic cop shows.
Check out the music video below, followed by Jenkins’ full tour schedule.
Mick Jenkins 2019 Tour Dates:
01/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
01/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
01/08 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
01/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows
01/10 – Oakland, CA @ New Parish
01/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
01/13 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
01/15 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
01/17 – Austin, TX @ CATIL
01/18 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
01/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
01/22 – Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
01/23 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
01/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
01/25 – Boston, MA @ Middle East Downstairs
01/27 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
02/01 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter
02/02 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall