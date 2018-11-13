Menu
Migos to appear on Carpool Karaoke, share silly teaser: Watch

Segment promises bits of Culture, Culture II, and even some Whitney Houston

by
on November 13, 2018, 1:01pm
0 comments
Watch Migos on Carpool Karaoke teaser
Migos on Carpool Karaoke

One of rap’s hottest acts is about to take a ride with James Corden. Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff of Migos are scheduled to appear on the latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke”.

Set to air tonight, the segment promises a little bit of Culture (“Bad and Boujee”), Culture II (“Walk It Talk It”), and even some Whitney Houston jams. The Atlanta trio and Corden also count stacks of money, go shopping, and talk dabbing. From the teaser provided by CBS, it looks silly and caricature-like, which is pretty much what we’ve come to expect from this segment.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Fall 2018)

Check it out below.

In recent months, both Quavo and Takeoff have dropped their own solo debut albums with Quavo Huncho and The Last Rocket, respectively. Migos are currently wrapping up their (much beleaguered) tour with Drake.

