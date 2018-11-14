Migos bring stacks of cash, ad libs to Carpool Karaoke: Watch

Migos on Carpool Karaoke

There are a limited number of rap songs that make truly good karaoke jams, so it’s not so surprisingly that few MCs have ever appeared on Carpool Karaoke. On last night’s episode of The Late Late Show, however, James Corden drove around town with perhaps the most appropriate rap group for the segment, Migos.

Frankly, when Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff were spitting their own bars, it wasn’t terribly interesting. “Walk It Talk It” off Culture II revealed itself to be even more redundant in the compact setting, and Corden’s version of Cardi B’s “Motorsport” verse was just goofy. They also went through Culture breakout “Bad and Boujee”, but the most memorable stuff came when they did other people’s songs. They all really got into Whitney Houston’s “Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”, adding dabs to the downbeats, and tossing some trademark ad libs into “Sweet Caroline” to amusing results.



Outside of the music, though, the Atlanta rappers’ antics with the British host were the true highlight. When it was revealed that Offset just happened to have $200,010 in straight cash (!!) on him, they took Corden shopping for some “drip” (that’s stylish clothing, apparently). Offset also showed off the $250,000 bando chain his bae Cardi bought for him. Elsewhere, Corden apologized on behalf of middle aged white men for ruining the dab and tried to add some slide whistle and cat sounds to Migos’ ad libs repertoire. (It, uh, didn’t work.)

Check out the entire 14-minute segment below.