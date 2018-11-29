Mike Krol recruits Swearin’s Allison Crutchfield for scratchy new stomper “I Wonder”: Stream

Mike Krol, photo by Brian Guido

Mike Krol’s aptly named Power Chords is due out in January, and the Los Angeles scuzz-rocker is following up lead single “Little Drama” with another teaser called “I Wonder”.

The scratchy, lovesick stomper finds Krol mourning a lost love while also acknowledging the pair’s toxic chemistry. Swearin’ singer Allison Crutchfield, who also plays piano on Power Chords, lends her vocals to the track.



“The song is an attempt to write an apologetic break-up song, rather than the ‘It’s all your fault’ route I normally take,” he said in a press release. “I wanted to write something that was more mature in approach following a mutual break-up, or one that maybe stung at the time but years later you can admit it was for the best and wish that person well.” That’s a very healthy attitude and more people should be like this.

Hear it below.

Power Chords arrives on January 25th via Merge Records.