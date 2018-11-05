Mike WiLL Made-It recruits ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz, and Eearz for “Kill ‘Em With Success”: Stream

ScHoolboy Q (photo by Philip Cosores), Mike WiLL Made-It, and 2 Chainz (photo by Ben Kaye)

Mike WiLL Made-It serves as the executive producer on the soundtrack for Creed II, the much-anticipated latest installment in the Rocky franchise. Artists set to contribute music to the collection include Lil Wayne, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, Kodak Black, and Rick Ross. Today, the Atlanta rap titan shared the OST’s first single, the title-defending anthem “Kill ‘Em With Success”. According to Mike WiLL, the song will “set the tone” for the rest of the album.

“Kill they ass with success, they won’t like that,” Eearz taunts on the hook, before flipping through a handful of flows for the first verse. He’s followed by a menacing ScHooolboy Q, who boasts of his “big boy habits, legend status, label classic.” 2 Chainz brings the track to a close with a characteristically sillier set of bars, including the flex, “Can of ass-whoopin’, I got gallons of the shit”.



Take a listen below.

Creed II is out November 21st.