Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson premiere new single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”: Stream

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson

As promised, Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson have unveiled their new collaboration, “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”. Country-tinged and love-torn, the song is taken from Ronson’s upcoming solo album, which promises additional “sad banger” contributions from Lykke Li and the superstar producer’s own Zelig Records signee, King Princess.

“Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” comes via its corresponding music video. The clip finds Cyrus on the run from police, but it doesn’t appear it’s because of any criminal activity. Her fans and supporters line the roads, holding up tattoos that say “Miley for President” or taking a knee in their football gear. As she leads the 5-0 on a slow chase, she swerves through various locations, including a strip club, a shooting range, and a big-box store that’s being looted. Ronson shows up near the end to join in as a co-rider, though the final destination may not be one either wanted to reach.



Take a look below.

No word on when Ronson’s Uptown Special follow-up will see release, but both he and Cyrus are confirmed to perform their new song on the last Saturday Night Live episode of 2018, set for December 15th. Ronson, who is also known for his work with Bruno Mars and Adele, most recently nabbed songwriting credits on the impressive Star is Born soundtrack.