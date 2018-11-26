Menu
Miley Cyrus to release new single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Produced by Mark Ronson

on November 26, 2018, 11:32am
Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson
New music from Miley Cyrus is on the way.

The pop singer is set to release a new single called “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on Thursday, November 29th. The track is produced by Mark Ronson. Watch a teaser below.

Cyrus released her sixth album, Younger Now, in September 2017. Earlier this year, Ronson shared a video of the pair in the studio with the caption, “Green Juices and heartbreaking tunes.” In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, “jesus. miley cyrus can sang.”

Ronson previously helmed such massive pop albums as Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, Adele’s 19, Bruno Mars’ Unorthodox Jukebox, and Lady Gaga’s Joanne.

