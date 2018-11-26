Miley Cyrus to release new single “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart”

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson

New music from Miley Cyrus is on the way.

The pop singer is set to release a new single called “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” on Thursday, November 29th. The track is produced by Mark Ronson. Watch a teaser below.



Cyrus released her sixth album, Younger Now, in September 2017. Earlier this year, Ronson shared a video of the pair in the studio with the caption, “Green Juices and heartbreaking tunes.” In a subsequent tweet, he wrote, “jesus. miley cyrus can sang.”

Miley working in studio with Mark Ronson! 💥💣👀 pic.twitter.com/YZ6Wb4AG3k — Miley Cyrus Source 💔 (@MileySourceNews) May 24, 2018

jesus. miley cyrus can sang. — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) May 24, 2018

Ronson previously helmed such massive pop albums as Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black, Adele’s 19, Bruno Mars’ Unorthodox Jukebox, and Lady Gaga’s Joanne.