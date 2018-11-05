Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Mineral reveals “Aurora”, their first new song in 20 years: Stream

Plus, the seminal emo band will celebrate their 25th anniversary on the road in 2019

by
on November 05, 2018, 12:45pm
0 comments
Mineral new song "Aurora" photo by Debi Del Grande
Mineral, photo by Debi Del Grande

For the first time since their 1998 album EndSerenading, seminal Texas emo band Mineral have revealed new music. Shared via a lengthy interview with NPR, “Aurora” is a gorgeous eight-minute epic that appears on a 10-inch record accompanying a new limited edition retrospective book celebrating the band’s 25th anniversary, fittingly titled One Day When We Are Young: Mineral at 25. 

Set for release on January 4th, the book and 10-inch will also include “Your Body Is the World,” another brand new song. Stream “Aurora” below.

One Day When We Are Young is available to pre-order now. In addition to the new track, Mineral have also shared world tour dates for 2019.

Mineral 2019 Tour Dates:
01.09 – Miami, FL @ The Ground At Space
01.10 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
01.11 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
01.12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
01.16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts
01.17 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat
01.19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
01.20 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
01.23 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
01.24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
01.26 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
01.30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
01.31 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room
02.01 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
02.03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex
02.14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
03.16 – Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya O-Nest
03.17 – Tokyo, JP @ Hachioji Rips
03.18- Tokyo, JP @ Fever
03.19 – Iwata, JP @ FM Stage
03.20 – Nagoya, JP @ Huck Finn
03.21 – Kanawaza, JP @ Art Gummi
03.22 – Kyoto, JP @ Growly
03.23 – Osaka, JP @ Conpass
05.23 – London, UK @ The Dome
05.24 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
05.25 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater
05.27 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang
05.28- Berlin, DE @ Lido
05.29 – Munich, DE @ Hansa 39
05.30 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia

Previous Story
Kevin Morby announces 2019 North American tour
Next Story
In Photos: Metallica Go Unplugged at San Francisco Benefit Show (11/3)
No comments