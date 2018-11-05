Mineral reveals “Aurora”, their first new song in 20 years: Stream

Mineral, photo by Debi Del Grande

For the first time since their 1998 album EndSerenading, seminal Texas emo band Mineral have revealed new music. Shared via a lengthy interview with NPR, “Aurora” is a gorgeous eight-minute epic that appears on a 10-inch record accompanying a new limited edition retrospective book celebrating the band’s 25th anniversary, fittingly titled One Day When We Are Young: Mineral at 25.

Set for release on January 4th, the book and 10-inch will also include “Your Body Is the World,” another brand new song. Stream “Aurora” below.



One Day When We Are Young is available to pre-order now. In addition to the new track, Mineral have also shared world tour dates for 2019.

Mineral 2019 Tour Dates:

01.09 – Miami, FL @ The Ground At Space

01.10 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

01.11 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

01.12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

01.16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts

01.17 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat

01.19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

01.20 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

01.23 Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

01.24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

01.26 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

01.30 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

01.31 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

02.01 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

02.03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

02.14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

03.16 – Tokyo, JP @ Shibuya O-Nest

03.17 – Tokyo, JP @ Hachioji Rips

03.18- Tokyo, JP @ Fever

03.19 – Iwata, JP @ FM Stage

03.20 – Nagoya, JP @ Huck Finn

03.21 – Kanawaza, JP @ Art Gummi

03.22 – Kyoto, JP @ Growly

03.23 – Osaka, JP @ Conpass

05.23 – London, UK @ The Dome

05.24 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

05.25 – Cologne, DE @ Artheater

05.27 – Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

05.28- Berlin, DE @ Lido

05.29 – Munich, DE @ Hansa 39

05.30 – Milan, IT @ Circolo Magnolia