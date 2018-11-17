Minor Threat reunite for new photo

Minor Threat 2018, via Facebook: Brian Baker / Salad Days

Sweet lord! Fingers crossed that there’s more to this photo than just a photo, but even if it’s just a photo, it’s still awesome. The members of Minor Threat, the seminal hardcore punk band who broke up in 1983, reunited to recreate a classic picture of the band.

The photo, featuring frontman Ian MacKaye, guitarist Lyle Preslar, bassist Brian Baker, and drummer Jeff Nelson, was posted by Baker, and shared by the the Salad Days: A Decade of Punk in Washington, DC Facebook page. The picture recreates a similar shot of the band in its heyday that was used for the sleeve art of the band’s Salad Days EP.



Along with founding Dischord Records with Nelson, MacKaye would famously go on to form Fugazi, who’ve been on hiatus since 2003. MacKaye recently formed a new band with his wife and bandmate in The Evens, Amy Farina, and Fugazi bassist Joe Lally. The as-yet-unnamed trio played its first show on November 11th.

Baker has been a member of another legendary punk band, Bad Religion, since 1994, and Preslar would go on to be member of The Meatmen and Samhain, and eventually would become a lawyer.

Needless to say, fans on Facebook are buzzing about what the photo could mean, with many hoping the band will perform again. See the full 2018 picture below, followed by the original shot: