Mitski performs a staggering solo a capella rendition of “Nobody” for SiriusXMU: Watch

Mitski’s latest album Be the Cowboy might be her best work yet. Aside from being a simply astounding collection of songs written in a persona, the album has also yielded a powerful live performance, one that becomes closer to a performance art piece than just a rock concert.
For her latest trick, Mitski presented a gorgeous a capella rendition of the album’s single “Nobody” during a session with SiriusXMU. While it might be a risky feat for most, the New Yorker’s singular vocals (with some snaps peppered in for texture) render a completely different feel for the song yet mange to hold as much emotional baggage as the original full band version.
Check out the performance below.
Mitski’s Be the Cowboy tour is ongoing through much of the end of 2018, concluding with a series of sold-out hometown shows at Brooklyn Steel in New York City. In the meantime, revisit her conversation with Kyle Meredith below.
