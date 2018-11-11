Morrissey attacked by concertgoer during San Diego concert

Morrissey, photo by Philip Cosores

Don’t expect Morrissey to play San Diego again anytime soon. On Saturday night, the English lothario was attacked on stage at the Copley Symphony Hall as he was beginning to close out his show with an encore performance of “Everyday Is Like Sunday”.

As TMZ reports, a crowd of concertgoers rushed the stage with one appearing to land a connecting blow to Morrissey’s face. The assailant was put in a chokehold and taken away, while Moz immediately left the stage, which promptly ended the concert.



Watch fan-shot footage of the incident below.

Nevertheless, Morrissey put on one hell of a show, as you can see from the setlist below, which includes another healthy mix of Smiths songs and work from his solo catalogue. Peep it all below, including his remaining tour dates, which are currently still on the books.

Setlist:

William, It Was Really Nothing (The Smiths song)

Alma Matters

I Wish You Lonely

Is It Really So Strange? (The Smiths song)

Hairdresser on Fire

When You Open Your Legs

Sunny

How Soon Is Now? (The Smiths song)

Back on the Chain Gang (The Pretenders cover)

The Bullfighter Dies

If You Don’t Like Me, Don’t Look at Me

Munich Air Disaster 1958

Dial-a-Cliché

Jack the Ripper

Break Up the Family

Hold On to Your Friends

Something Is Squeezing My Skull

Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage

Encore:

Life Is a Pigsty

Everyday Is Like Sunday

Morrissey 2018 Tour Dates:

11/22 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

11/23 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

11/27 – Lima, PE @ Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición

11/30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Fundicao Progresso

12/02 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaço das Américas

12/05 – Asuncion, PY @ Centro de Convenciones de la Conmebol

12/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ DirecTV Arena

12/14 – Mostazal, CL @ Gran Arena Monticello

12/15 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

^ = w/ Joan Jett