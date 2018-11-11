Morrissey attacked by concertgoer during San Diego concert

Don’t expect Morrissey to play San Diego again anytime soon. On Saturday night, the English lothario was attacked on stage at the Copley Symphony Hall as he was beginning to close out his show with an encore performance of “Everyday Is Like Sunday”.
As TMZ reports, a crowd of concertgoers rushed the stage with one appearing to land a connecting blow to Morrissey’s face. The assailant was put in a chokehold and taken away, while Moz immediately left the stage, which promptly ended the concert.
Watch fan-shot footage of the incident below.
Nevertheless, Morrissey put on one hell of a show, as you can see from the setlist below, which includes another healthy mix of Smiths songs and work from his solo catalogue. Peep it all below, including his remaining tour dates, which are currently still on the books.
Setlist:
William, It Was Really Nothing (The Smiths song)
Alma Matters
I Wish You Lonely
Is It Really So Strange? (The Smiths song)
Hairdresser on Fire
When You Open Your Legs
Sunny
How Soon Is Now? (The Smiths song)
Back on the Chain Gang (The Pretenders cover)
The Bullfighter Dies
If You Don’t Like Me, Don’t Look at Me
Munich Air Disaster 1958
Dial-a-Cliché
Jack the Ripper
Break Up the Family
Hold On to Your Friends
Something Is Squeezing My Skull
Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage
Encore:
Life Is a Pigsty
Everyday Is Like Sunday
Morrissey 2018 Tour Dates:
11/22 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium
11/23 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium
11/27 – Lima, PE @ Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición
11/30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Fundicao Progresso
12/02 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaço das Américas
12/05 – Asuncion, PY @ Centro de Convenciones de la Conmebol
12/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ DirecTV Arena
12/14 – Mostazal, CL @ Gran Arena Monticello
12/15 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena
^ = w/ Joan Jett