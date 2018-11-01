Morrissey turns The Pretenders’ “Back on the Chain Gang” into a heartbreaking Smiths song: Stream

Having to choose between Morrissey and Chrissie Hynde is particularly unfair, especially when the former makes such a convincing argument. The English lothario has just shared his new cover of The Pretenders’ ” Back on the Chain Gang”, and it’s something special alright. You’d swear he was always destined to sing the song, and the way it’s paired with a very true-blue Lynchian video only sells that idea even further.

The cover is part of the forthcoming special double-vinyl deluxe edition of Moz’s last album, Low in High School, due out on December 7th. The newly minted package comes with four unreleased original tracks, five live cover songs of his favorite artists (hence what you’re listening to now), a limited edition lithographed photograph, and a dusty ol’ photo booth portrait of the singer as a student.



Last night, Morrissey kicked off a new leg of tour dates supporting Low in High School in Ventura, California. To everyone’s surprise, he dusted off a number of songs from both The Smiths and his solo catalogues, from “Sunny” to “William, It Was Really Nothing” to “Hairdresser on Fire”. The setlist is quite incredible and will give you all sorts of FOMO. Catch some fan footage and peep the full setlist shortly after.

Morrissey Setlist:

William, It Was Really Nothing (First performance since 2007)

Alma Matters

I Wish You Lonely

Hairdresser on Fire (First performance since 2004)

Something Is Squeezing My Skull (First performance since 2009)

First Of The Gang To Die

When You Open Your Legs

Sunny (First performance since 1999)

Is It Really So Strange? (First performance since 2009)

The Bullfighter Dies

Dial-a-Cliché (Live debut)

If You Don’t Like Me, Don’t Look at Me

Munich Air Disaster 1958

Back on the Chain Gang (The Pretenders cover)

Spent the Day in Bed

Hold On to Your Friends

Jack the Ripper

Break Up the Family (First performance since 2000)

Encore:

Everyday Is Like Sunday

How Soon Is Now? (The Smiths song)

Looking to see the Moz yourself? Unless you live in California, get ready to flex that passport. You can grab tickets here.

Morrissey 2018 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater ^

11/03 – Long Beach, CA @ Tropicalia Fest

11/10 – San Diego, CA @ Copley Symphony Hall

11/22 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

11/23 – Mexico City, MX @ National Auditorium

11/27 – Lima, PE @ Anfiteatro del Parque de la Exposición

11/30 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Fundicao Progresso

12/02 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Espaço das Américas

12/05 – Asuncion, PY @ Centro de Convenciones de la Conmebol

12/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ DirecTV Arena

12/14 – Mostazal, CL @ Gran Arena Monticello

12/15 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

^ = w/ Joan Jett