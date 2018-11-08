Morrissey, wearing his own tour t-shirt, covers The Pretenders on Corden: Watch

Morrissey on James Corden

Last week, Smiths legend Morrissey shared his crooning cover of The Pretenders’ 1982 cut “Back On The Chain Gang”, which is set for inclusion on an upcoming deluxe edition of his latest album Low In High School. Now, the anthropomorphic broken heart has taken the cover to the Studio 56 stage for a performance on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

Appearing himself to be wearing a Morrissey tour t-shirt, and backed by a band clad in shirts that read “living bodies that actually move,” the performance is a reminder of how powerful the iconic singer’s voice can be, able to transform almost any song into a beautifully sappy ballad.

Check out “Back On The Chain Gang” below.

At the time of posting, Morrissey’s current tour still has miraculously not yet been canceled. The deluxe reissue of Low In High School, featuring three unreleased tracks, live b-sides, and “Back On The Chain Gang”, will hit stores on December 7th.