MUSE announce 2019 Simulation Theory World Tour

On Friday, MUSE will return with their new album, Simulation Theory. To support the release, the UK rockers have revealed the first round of shows for their upcoming “Simulation Theory World Tour.”
The tour kicks off with a North American leg beginning in late February and running into April. Come June, they’ll cross the Atlantic for a number of shows in Europe, including a headlining slot at Belgium’s Rock Werchter Festival. More dates will be announced shortly, according to a press release.
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 16th at 12pm local time. You can also secure tickets here.
MUSE 2019 Tour Dates:
02/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
02/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
03/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
03/05 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
03/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/09 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
03/24 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/31 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
04/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
04/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
05/26 – Prague, CZ @ Letiste Letnany
05/25 – Budapest, HR @ Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena
05/29 – Graz, AT @ Stadthalle Graz
06/01 – London, UK @ London Stadium
06/08 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
06/12 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga
06/15 – Moscow, RU @ Luzhniki Stadium
06/18 – Helsinki, FI @ Suvilahti Open Air
06/22 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
06/26 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark
06/29 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion
06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/03 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
07/06 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
07/09 – Marseille, FR @ Stade Orange Velodrom
07/12 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium
07/16 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique
07/20 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
07/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges
07/26 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano
Check out MUSE’s video for “Pressure” starring Terry Crews: