MUSE announce 2019 Simulation Theory World Tour

Muse

On Friday, MUSE will return with their new album, Simulation Theory. To support the release, the UK rockers have revealed the first round of shows for their upcoming “Simulation Theory World Tour.”

The tour kicks off with a North American leg beginning in late February and running into April. Come June, they’ll cross the Atlantic for a number of shows in Europe, including a headlining slot at Belgium’s Rock Werchter Festival. More dates will be announced shortly, according to a press release.



Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 16th at 12pm local time. You can also secure tickets here.

MUSE 2019 Tour Dates:

02/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

02/28 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

03/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

03/05 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

03/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/09 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

03/24 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

03/26 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/30 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/31 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

04/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

04/10 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

05/26 – Prague, CZ @ Letiste Letnany

05/25 – Budapest, HR @ Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena

05/29 – Graz, AT @ Stadthalle Graz

06/01 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/08 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/12 – Riga, LV @ Arena Riga

06/15 – Moscow, RU @ Luzhniki Stadium

06/18 – Helsinki, FI @ Suvilahti Open Air

06/22 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

06/26 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark

06/29 – Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion

06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

07/06 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

07/09 – Marseille, FR @ Stade Orange Velodrom

07/12 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium

07/16 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique

07/20 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

07/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo de Alges

07/26 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano

Check out MUSE’s video for “Pressure” starring Terry Crews: