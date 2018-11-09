Muse premiere new album Simulation Theory: Stream

Muse

Muse are back today with their follow-up full-length to 2015’s Drones. Entitled Simulation Theory, the album is streamable below via Apple Music and Spotify

The release is available in three formats of different lengths: the 11-track Standard version, 16-track Deluxe version, and the biggest of them all, the 21-track Super Deluxe edition. The Super Deluxe version features a host of additional tracks, including an acoustic gospel version of “Dig Down”, a take on “Pressure” featuring the UCLA Bruin Marching Band, a live take on “Thought Contagion”, and several acoustic recordings. There’s also “Alternate Reality” versions of “Algorithm” and “The Dark Side”.

Rich Costey, Mike Elizondo, Shellback, and, of all people, Timbaland, provided production for the album. There was also some interesting names involved with the artwork for the various editions. Digital artist Kyle Lambert, recognizable for his work on the poster art for Stranger Things, Jurassic Park, and many other films, did the main artwork. Paul Shipper illustrated the Super Deluxe cover, having previously worked on posters for Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Avengers: Affinity War.

Simulation Theory was previewed with singles “Thought Contagion”, “Dig Down”, “Something Human”, “The Dark Side”, and “Pressure” each with a pretty wild music video. Stream the whole thing below, and catch Muse on their massive 2019 tour.

Simulation Theory Artwork:

Simulation Theory Tracklist:

01. Algorithm

02. The Dark Side

03. Pressure

04. Propaganda

05. Break It To Me

06. Something Human

07. Thought Contagion

08. Get Up and Fight

09. Blockades

10. Dig Down

11. The Void

Deluxe Album CD:

12. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)

13. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)

14. Propaganda (Acoustic)

15. Something Human (Acoustic)

16. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

Super Deluxe Boxset:

CD 1 and Vinyl 1

CD 2 and Vinyl 2

01. Algorithm (Alternate Reality Version)

02. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Version)

03. Pressure (feat. UCLA Bruin Marching Band)

04. Propaganda (Acoustic)

05. Break It To Me (Sam de Jong remix)

06. Something Human (acoustic)

07. Thought Contagion (Live)

08. Dig Down (Acoustic Gospel Version)

09. The Void (Acoustic)

10. The Dark Side (Alternate Reality Instrumental)