Here’s what your favorite musicians wore for Halloween

Dave Grohl, Eddie Vedder, Janelle Monáe, "Weird Al", and many others dressed to impress

by
on November 01, 2018, 3:45pm
Eddie and Jill Vedder dress up for Halloween
It takes a certain type of extrovert to perform in front of thousands every night, so it should be no surprise that some of your favorite artists go all out for Halloween. Below, we’ve rounded up of our favorite costumes worn by our favorite musicians, from rock gods Dave Grohl and Eddie Vedder to R&B queens Beyoncé and Janelle Monáe to indie favorites Sharon Van Etten and Lykke Li. As you’ll see, Post Malone and The Joker were popular costumes this year.

Dave Grohl as Alice Cooper:

Eddie Vedder and his wife Jill Vedder as Bert and Mary Poppins:

Beyoncé as Olympian Florence Griffith-Joyner:

Beyoncé as Toni Braxton:

The HAIM sisters as the witches from Hocus Pocus:

did we succeed

Sharon Van Etten as Liza Minnelli:

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Leia, Gaten Matarazzo as Han Solo, Sadie Sink as Rey, Caleb McLaughlin as Bob Marley, and Noah Schnapp as Eleven:

The Weekend and Bella Hadid as Beetlejuice and Lydia:

Janelle Monáe as Willy Wonka:

HELLO . Want SoMe ChOcoLate ?

Olivia Munn as Awkwafina:

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as LEGO superheroes:

They got candy? LEGO!

Margo Price as Tonya Harding:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

🇬🇧👸🤴🏽🇬🇧

Missy Elliott as Missy Elliott from “The Rain” video:

Saint West and Reign Disick as Kanye and Lil Pump from the “I Love It” video:

I love it

Billie Eilish as Lil Xan

Harry Styles as Sir Elton John:

Lykke Li and her daughter as The Joker:

spirit animals forever

Rita Ora as Post Malone:

Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel as Post Malone:

Questlove as a shark and a Cup O’ Noodles:

Ty Dolla $ign as The Joker:

Zad and Mom 😈

Nas as Michael Jackson:

MUSE’s Matthew Bellamy as Marty McFly:

Hanging out with Doc

“Weird Al” Yankovic as the Devil:

Happy Halloween

Wiz Khalifa as Elvis:

Wiz Khalifa as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle:

Edgar Wright as Sweeney Todd:

Aziz Ansari as Owen Wilson in Me, You, and Dupree:

Darren Criss as ABBA:

Tom Morello as Rocky the squirrel:

This Halloween was NUTS! #AwaitingBullwinkle

Freddie Gibbs and his family as The Incredibles:

They made me like Halloween 🎃

Matt and Kim’s Kim as…

