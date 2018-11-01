Here’s what your favorite musicians wore for Halloween

It takes a certain type of extrovert to perform in front of thousands every night, so it should be no surprise that some of your favorite artists go all out for Halloween. Below, we’ve rounded up of our favorite costumes worn by our favorite musicians, from rock gods Dave Grohl and Eddie Vedder to R&B queens Beyoncé and Janelle Monáe to indie favorites Sharon Van Etten and Lykke Li. As you’ll see, Post Malone and The Joker were popular costumes this year.
Dave Grohl as Alice Cooper:
Eddie Vedder and his wife Jill Vedder as Bert and Mary Poppins:
Beyoncé as Olympian Florence Griffith-Joyner:
Beyoncé as Toni Braxton:
The HAIM sisters as the witches from Hocus Pocus:
Sharon Van Etten as Liza Minnelli:
Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Leia, Gaten Matarazzo as Han Solo, Sadie Sink as Rey, Caleb McLaughlin as Bob Marley, and Noah Schnapp as Eleven:
The Weekend and Bella Hadid as Beetlejuice and Lydia:
Janelle Monáe as Willy Wonka:
Olivia Munn as Awkwafina:
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as LEGO superheroes:
Margo Price as Tonya Harding:
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Missy Elliott as Missy Elliott from “The Rain” video:
Saint West and Reign Disick as Kanye and Lil Pump from the “I Love It” video:
Billie Eilish as Lil Xan
Harry Styles as Sir Elton John:
Lykke Li and her daughter as The Joker:
Rita Ora as Post Malone:
Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel as Post Malone:
Questlove as a shark and a Cup O’ Noodles:
Did 4 parties and dressed for 2. I ran outta ideas so I was winging them. When I discovered that damb #BabyShark song I was like “THAT’S IT” ——I thought @hommepourfemme was just gonna find a hoodie and call it a day ha ha ha NOPE. I have to remember I work on Halloween and I need to hear the music im spinning. Didn’t take that into account when I committed to rocking a full scal (FOOL SCALE) body suit. 5 hours inside my personal steam room lol. Thank you @heidiklum again for having the must attend event of the season.
Ty Dolla $ign as The Joker:
Nas as Michael Jackson:
MUSE’s Matthew Bellamy as Marty McFly:
“Weird Al” Yankovic as the Devil:
Wiz Khalifa as Elvis:
Wiz Khalifa as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle:
Edgar Wright as Sweeney Todd:
Aziz Ansari as Owen Wilson in Me, You, and Dupree:
Darren Criss as ABBA:
Tom Morello as Rocky the squirrel:
Freddie Gibbs and his family as The Incredibles:
Matt and Kim’s Kim as…