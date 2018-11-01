Here’s what your favorite musicians wore for Halloween

Eddie and Jill Vedder dress up for Halloween

It takes a certain type of extrovert to perform in front of thousands every night, so it should be no surprise that some of your favorite artists go all out for Halloween. Below, we’ve rounded up of our favorite costumes worn by our favorite musicians, from rock gods Dave Grohl and Eddie Vedder to R&B queens Beyoncé and Janelle Monáe to indie favorites Sharon Van Etten and Lykke Li. As you’ll see, Post Malone and The Joker were popular costumes this year.

Dave Grohl as Alice Cooper:



Eddie Vedder and his wife Jill Vedder as Bert and Mary Poppins:

Eddie Vedder e a esposa se fantasiaram se Mary Poppins e Bert 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/imV0njWlnQ — The Tsuranga Conundrum – 04/11 (@renatastone) November 1, 2018

Beyoncé as Olympian Florence Griffith-Joyner:

Beyoncé as Toni Braxton:

The HAIM sisters as the witches from Hocus Pocus:

Sharon Van Etten as Liza Minnelli:

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown as Princess Leia, Gaten Matarazzo as Han Solo, Sadie Sink as Rey, Caleb McLaughlin as Bob Marley, and Noah Schnapp as Eleven:

Le cast de Stranger Things pour Halloween.🎃 pic.twitter.com/M87aDXbiOb — Infos Séries (@SeriesUpdateFR) November 1, 2018

The Weekend and Bella Hadid as Beetlejuice and Lydia:

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid dressed as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz pic.twitter.com/XC2HPOD5tV — The Weeknd's Fits (@AbelsOutfits) November 1, 2018

Janelle Monáe as Willy Wonka:

Olivia Munn as Awkwafina:

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as LEGO superheroes:

Margo Price as Tonya Harding:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip

Missy Elliott as Missy Elliott from “The Rain” video:

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!😂🤣😂 I figured I’d be Missy Elliott from “The Rain” video but the 2018 version😂 I couldn’t find my blow up suit so just threw on my Versace coat🤷🏾‍♀️🤣 and I had no effects just my crazy ass😩🤦🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤣😂🤣👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥@Timbaland pic.twitter.com/1zD22bawKr — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 31, 2018

Saint West and Reign Disick as Kanye and Lil Pump from the “I Love It” video:

Billie Eilish as Lil Xan

Harry Styles as Sir Elton John:

Have any of you ever dressed up as Elton for #Halloween? @Harry_Styles did this year and we're LOVING his Dodger Stadium costume! 🎃 📷: @KevinMazur pic.twitter.com/wxfIVHPd9a — Elton John (@eltonofficial) October 31, 2018

Lykke Li and her daughter as The Joker:

Rita Ora as Post Malone:

ma get Halloween started for you the right way… postttyyyyyy I LOVE YOU BRO @PostMalone …ratatatatataata wassssss gooood!! And this is also a BIG thank you to getting me to 14 million on instagram! pic.twitter.com/Mn7uWeq4Tw — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) October 26, 2018

Phantogram’s Sarah Barthel as Post Malone:

Questlove as a shark and a Cup O’ Noodles:

Ty Dolla $ign as The Joker:

Nas as Michael Jackson:

MUSE’s Matthew Bellamy as Marty McFly:

“Weird Al” Yankovic as the Devil:

Wiz Khalifa as Elvis:

Wiz Khalifa as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle:

Edgar Wright as Sweeney Todd:

Aziz Ansari as Owen Wilson in Me, You, and Dupree:

Darren Criss as ABBA:

Tom Morello as Rocky the squirrel:

Freddie Gibbs and his family as The Incredibles:

Matt and Kim’s Kim as…