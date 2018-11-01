Neko Case announces 2019 North American tour, shares “Last Lion of Albion” video: Watch

Neko Case, Adult Swim Festival, photo by Adult Swim

Neko Case has mapped out a North American tour for the early part of 2019. The New Pornographers member has also shared the music video for “Last Lion of Albion”.

In continued support of her first solo album in five years, Hell-On, Case will ring in the new year with a series of tour dates that stretch from January 23rd through Valentine’s Day. Stops on her itinerary include Boston, Philadelphia, Charleston, Orlando, Austin, Santa Fe, and Phoenix. She also has back-to-back shows at Washington, DC’s Lincoln Theatre. You can grab concert tickets here.



(Neko Case Dissects Her New Solo Album, Hell-On)

This new North American trek comes after 2018 dates across Europe and the US, and will be followed by a short stint in Australia and New Zealand. Kimya Dawson and Margaret Glaspy will be joining Case on select evenings.

As for the new “Last Lion of Albion” clip, it features vivid, handmade creations from artist Laura Plansker. Case praised her work in a press statement:

I’m very honored and excited to debut this video for “Last Lion of Albion” by one of my very favorite artists, Laura Plansker,“ Case explained. “I’ve loved her work forever; she‘s so skilled at using handmade figures and props to create surreal worlds. Her work perfectly balances humor and darkness in a way that breaks my heart. She has a way of making something so artificial so very alive. The turning of the lion’s head to look at the sky, or its own reflection makes me cry my eyes out. There is so much straight ahead compassion in Laura’s work, there’s no need to manipulate emotion of the viewer, it is the perfect balance. I’m so happy to share it here with you!

Below, check out Case’s full tour itinerary, followed by the music video.

Neko Case 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu

11/02 – Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten Cologne

11/03 – Groningen, NL @ Take Root Festiva

11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde

11/06 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/07 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

11/08 – London, UK @ Barbican

11/27 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma $

11/28 – Bellingham, WA @ Mt. Baker $

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount $

11/30 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue $

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater $

12/03 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater $

12/04 – Chico, CA @ Sierra Nevada $

12/05 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater $

12/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre $

12/08 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory $

01/23 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

01/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale &

01/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre &

01/26 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre &

01/27 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre &

01/29 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Memorial Hall #

01/30 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall #

01/31 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall #

02/01 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum #

02/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater #

02/04 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon #

02/05 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall #

02/07 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

02/08 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall #

02/09 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

02/12 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf #

02/13 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre #

02/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren #

03/09 – Victoria, AU @ Port Fairy Folk Festival

03/10 – Victoria, AU @ Port Fairy Folk Festival

03/12 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

03/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Centre

03/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Centre

03/16 – Katoomba, AU @ Blue Mountains Music Festival

03/17 – Katoomba, AU @ Blue Mountains Music Festival

03/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Auckland Arts Festival

& = w/ Margaret Glaspy

# = w/ Kimya Dawson

$ = w/ Destroyer