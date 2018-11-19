Netflix renews Big Mouth for third season

Netflix's Big Mouth

Get ready all you peener and sweetie fans, because puberty is coming again. Netflix has renewed its animated series Big Mouth for a third season.

The wild, clever comedy was created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, who mined their own awkward pubescent years to tell hilarious yet enlightening tales of growing up. Kroll stars as Nick “Big Mouth” Birch, Maurice the Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Rick the Hormone Monster, and Lola, while comedian John Mulaney voices Nick’s best friend, Andrew. Jessi Klein (Jessi), Jason Mantzoukas (Jay), Jenny Slate (Missy), Fred Armisen (Nick’s dad, Elliot), Maya Rudolph (Connie the Hormone Monstress), and Jordan Peele (the Ghost of Duke Ellington) also star and are expected to return.



Season two of Big Mouth debuted on October 5th to more rave reviews. In addition to tackling topics like contraceptives, developing breasts, and drugs, it also introduced concepts like the Shame Wizard (David Thewlis), Depression Kitty (Jean Smart), and Human Resources.