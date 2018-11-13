Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, and T.I. to judge Netflix’s new hip-hop reality competition show

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, T.I

Netflix is set to enter the world of reality music competitions in 2019. The streaming giant has announced Rhythm & Flow, a show aimed at discovering the next breakout star in hip-hop.

Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, and T.I. have all signed on to serve as the show’s primary judges, lending some serious musical credibility to Netflix’s inaugural bid at the genre. They will be joined during auditions in Atlanta, Chicago, and New York by as-yet unannounced local rappers serving as guest judges.



The series was developed by John Legend, Jesse Collins, and Jeff Gaspin, and will span ten hourlong episodes across multiple cities. It’s scheduled to air next fall.

if you believe you are the next big rap star in the waiting, you can apply to take part in those auditions now.