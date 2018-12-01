Nick Nolte joins Disney’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Star Wars might be just a touch embattled as a film franchise right now, but the series will live on forever. That’s equally true because of its fandom, its cultural importance, and its financial value to Disney at the present time. While the movies take an arguably necessary breather, the soon-to-be-surely-expansive TV galaxy continues to take shape.

There’s already been a great deal of buzz around The Mandalorian, the Jon Favreau-penned, Boba Fett-starring series planned for Disney’s upcoming streaming platform Disney+. News previously emerged of Game of Thrones alum Pedro Pascal and Fast & Furious 6 star Gina Carano joining the upcoming production, and now, multiple Oscar nominee Nick Nolte has joined the cast of the series as well.



The Hollywood Reporter notes that details are still scarce on the big-budget upcoming series, but that “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe.The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Again, we’re still in the early stages of what will undoubtedly be a lengthy hype cycle for the forthcoming series. But let’s be honest, it’s a Star Wars outing: It’ll likely enrage as many as it’ll attract. Favreau and company will spin gold from a vague premise, and some folks will get riled up about how much of a letdown it is no matter how hard those involved try.

And then the cosmic ballet will continue once again.