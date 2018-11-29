If you like butts and cookies you’ll love Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne’s “Good Form” remix: Stream

Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne's "Good Form" remix video

Nicki Minaj brought on longtime friend and collaborator Lil Wayne to assist on “Rich Sex” from her latest album, Queen. Now, Minaj and Young Weezy have teamed up yet again on an all-new remix of Queen cut “Good Form”.

Accompanying the remix is a fresh music video by Colin Tilley, the Grammy-nominated director behind Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” and Minaj’s “Anaconda”. The clip features a lot of twerking and cookies, as well as cameos from Tyga, actress Lauren London, and Basketball Wives reality star Evelyn Lozada.



Watch below.

Queen just dropped in August, but Minaj has been plenty busy with other various projects, including the Creed II soundtrack, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Dummy Boy debut album, and “No Candle No Light”, a collaboration with pop singer Zayn. In less savory news, Minaj is still embroiled in a feud with Cardi B and, earlier this month, got scammed into flying out to China for a possibly fake music festival.

As for Lil Wayne, he finally released his long-awaited Tha Carter V in October, which he supported with a stint on Saturday Night Live this month.