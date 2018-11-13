Noël Wells adds “singer-songwriter” to outstanding resume with debut single “Sunrise”: Stream

Noël Wells, photo by Heather Kaplan

There’s no stopping Noël Wells. She’s a comedian (see: Saturday Night Live). She’s an actress (see: Master of None). She’s a writer and filmmaker (see: Mr. Roosevelt). And now, she’s a singer-songwriter, as you can hear below with her debut single, “Sunrise”.

Like any true-blue musician, Wells says her passion to write songs was of necessity, as she tells Nylon, “Though I was doing all these creative things and finding levels of success, I still didn’t feel like I was able to express myself like I wanted.”



The guitar, as she explains, was her escape throughout 2016. “My anxiety had gotten so intense I could barely leave the apartment without falling apart,” she confesses. “I felt like I was on the edge of having a nervous breakdown. All I could do to calm myself was sit there and strum and sing.”

All that strumming and all that singing has since led to her as-yet-titled debut solo album, which she’ll release next Spring. Produced by Chris Nelson and Branden Stroup the album will be an amalgamation of moods, as she teases, “You can listen and cry and smash shit or dance to them and have sex.”

Figure out how “Sunrise” factors into your life below.