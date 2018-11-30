Offset announces debut solo album, unveils booming new track “Red Room”: Stream

Offset, photo by Heather Kaplan

After a summer spent touring arenas with Drake, Migos star Offset is prepping his debut solo album. In an interview with the New York Times, the rapper confirmed that the as-yet-untitled effort is slated for a December 14th release. It will be the third of three solo albums from each respective Migo — Quavo’s QUAVO HAUNCHO and Takeoff’s The Last Rocket were both released over the last month.

To preview the album, Offset has shared a new track called “Red Room”. Featuring a booming beat and his signature auto-tuned vocal melodies, the track is a promising taste of what is to come. Stream it below.



In addition to the album announcement, the lengthy New York Times interview details a car crash earlier this year that left the rapper with a broken eye socket, as well as his life with Cardi B and the couple’s new daughter Kulture. Interestingly, a section with his mother reveals an early career path as a child actor, during which the soon-to-be rap superstar danced in TLC and Whitney Houston music videos. Offset confirmed his involvement with the latter in a photo posted to his Instagram.

In other news, the three Migos appeared together on Carpool Karaoke, and it was… interesting.