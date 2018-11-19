Deadpool kidnaps Fred Savage in trailer for PG-13 cut Once Upon a Deadpool: Watch

Once Upon a Deadpool

This Christmas, get ready for a whole new take on the man in the red suit. No, we ain’t talkin’ Santa Claus; Deadpool 2 is making a return to theaters this holiday season in a brand new PG-13 cut dubbed, Once Upon a Deadpool.

As a press release puts it, this recut version is a “reimagining of Deadpool 2 filtered through the prism of childlike innocence.” In this case, that prism is none other than The Princess Bride star Fred Savage, who has been forcibly added to the film in an homage to that 1987 classic. While much of Once Upon a Deadpool repurposes footage from the original film, a fresh subplot involving Savage and additional reshoots are also included.



Take a look at how Deadpool “convinces” Savage to participate and some of the other new scenes in the Once Upon a Deadpool trailer below.

“Fox has been asking for a PG-13 basically since the start in 2006,” star Ryan Reynolds told Deadline. “I’ve said no since 2006. Now, this one time, I said ‘Yes’ on two conditions. First, a portion of the proceeds had to go to charity. Second, I wanted to kidnap Fred Savage. The second condition took some explaining…”

Indeed, $1 of every ticket sold will go to the charity Fuck Cancer, renamed Fudge Cancer to be as PG-13 friendly as the new cut.

Starring Reynolds, Savage, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, Stefan Kapicic, Brianna Hildebrand, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Jack Kesy, Once Upon a Deadpool will see a limited 12-day release from December 12th through the 24th.