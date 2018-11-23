Oneohtrix Point Never releases new EP, Love in the Time of Lexapro: Stream

Oneohtrix Point Never, photo by Atilba Jefferson

Oneohtrix Point Never has dropped off his new EP, Love in the Time of Lexapro. Take a listen below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new effort follows producer Daniel Lopatin’s impressive 2018 album, Age Of, and The Station EP from July. It contains a pair of new songs and alternate, collaborative versions of two Age Of tracks.



The two previously unreleased originals are titled, “Thank God I’m a Country Girl” and “Love in the Time of Lexapro”. The latter title track has been an audience favorite on Lopatin’s Age Of tour, but has never been properly recorded and released until now. Also included is a rework of Age Of’s “Last Known Image Of A Song” from veteran Japanese experimental musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto (The Revenant), as well as an updated take on Age Of highlight “Babylon” featuring additional contributions from (Sandy) Alex G.

Love in the Time of Lexapro Artwork:

Love in the Time of Lexapro Tracklist:

01. Love In The Time Of Lexapro

02. Last Known Image Of A Song (Ryuichi Sakamoto Rework)

03. Thank God I’m A Country Girl

04. Babylon ((Sandy) Alex G & OPN)