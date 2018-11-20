Menu
Oneohtrix Point Never shares Ryuichi Sakamoto’s rework of “Last Known Image of a Song”: Stream

Off the electronic producer's forthcoming EP, Love in the Time of Lexapro

on November 20, 2018, 10:21am
Oneohtrix Point Never, photo by Atiba Jefferson

This Friday, Oneohtrix Point Never will follow up his June LP, Age Of, and July’s The Station EP with another extended play, this one called Love in the Time of LexaproIn addition to two completely new offerings — the previously revealed title track and “Thank God I’m a Country Girl” — the four-track effort features a pair of reworkings of Age Of songs. As a preview, OPN has shared one of those new renditions, a take on “Last Known Image of a Song” from The Revenant composer Ryuichi Sakamoto.

The veteran Japanese artist takes Daniel Lopatin’s “hypnotic and complex melody of the original song into an otherworldly realm, a stark and graceful retelling,” as a press release puts it. Take a listen to the update below.

Out November 23rd, Love in the Time of Lexapro also features a take on Age Of cut “Babylon” with additional contributions from (Sandy) Alex G.

Love in the Time of Lexapro Artwork:

wap429 packshot 1400 1 Oneohtrix Point Never shares Ryuichi Sakamotos rework of Last Known Image of a Song: Stream

Love in the Time of Lexapro Tracklist:
01. Love In The Time Of Lexapro
02. Last Known Image Of A Song (Ryuichi Sakamoto Rework)
03. Thank God I’m A Country Girl
04. Babylon (Alex G & OPN)

