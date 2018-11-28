Overkill to return with new album The Wings of War

Overkill, courtesy of Nuclear Blast Records

Thrash metal legends Overkill keep going strong nearly 40 years into their career, as they’ll release their 19th studio album, The Wings of War, on February 22nd, via Nuclear Blast Records.

The album contains 10 tracks, and was produced by the band itself, with bassist D.D. Verni and guitarist Dave Linsk serving as engineers. Chris “Zeuss” Harris handled the mixing and mastering.



Frontman Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth remarked, “It was a blast making The Wings of War! It is something old feeling new again, as our chemistry was altered by the addition of Jason Bittner. I was curious from the get-go, how would it pan out? I think what we accomplished here is a new, upgraded Overkill that embraced the new chemistry, while taking our roots into the present.

He added, “The new formula produced not only more raw power, but more places to go with melody, a win, win. The key is being not only interested in the change, but part of it. I’ll tell you what, it’s still fun as hell making Overkill records.”

The new disc follows the New Jersey band’s 2017 album, The Grinding Wheel. View the artwork and tracklist for The Wings of War below.

The Wings of War Artwork:

The Wings of War Tracklist:

01. Last Man Standing

02. Believe In The Fight

03. Head Of A Pin

04. Bat Shit Crazy

05. Distortion

06. A Mother’s Prayer

07. Welcome To The Garden State

08. Where Few Dare To Walk

09. Out On The Road-Kill

10. Hole In My Soul