P.O.D. unveil poignant “Listening for the Silence” video: Watch

P.O.D., photo by Kevin Baldes

P.O.D. just unleashed their 10th studio album, Circles, this past Friday (November 16th), a quarter century into their career. On the heels of the disc’s release, the California rockers are teaming up with Heavy Consequence to bring you the premiere of the video for the poignant track “Listening for the Silence” (watch below).

The band has never been afraid to take on social issues, with tracks like the 2001 No. 1 hit “Youth of the Nation”, among others. With “Listening for the Silence”, P.O.D. tackle mental illness and depression, as the music video depicts a day in the life of a young man struggling with mental anguish, spliced in with scenes of the band performing the track.



Of the song and its accompanying video, frontman Sonny Sandoval tells us, “Not everything is as it seems. The majority of society today faces some form of traumatic stress, depression, anxiety or mental illness. This is more common than we care to believe. We need more love, more compassion, more understanding and a lot more listening. We need help.”

Circles is now available through several outlets at this location. The band is currently on tour in North America through mid December. They’ll hit Europe and the UK beginning in February. See their full itinerary here.