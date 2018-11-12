Panda Bear announces 2019 tour dates

Panda Bear, painting by Hugo Oliveira

Panda Bear recently announced his sixth solo album, Buoys, which is scheduled for release on February 8th through Domino Records. The Animal Collective member has now mapped out a supporting US tour scheduled to take place in February.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16th.



Panda Bear 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

12/07 – Meredith, AU @ Meredith Music Festival

12/12 – Sydney, AU @ The Studio, Sydney Opera House

12/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Center

02/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

02/12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

02/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works

02/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Art Institute of Chicago

02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Revisit the album’s first single, “Dolphin”: