Panda Bear announces 2019 tour dates

Panda Bear recently announced his sixth solo album, Buoys, which is scheduled for release on February 8th through Domino Records. The Animal Collective member has now mapped out a supporting US tour scheduled to take place in February.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16th. You can also obtain them here.
Panda Bear 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
12/07 – Meredith, AU @ Meredith Music Festival
12/12 – Sydney, AU @ The Studio, Sydney Opera House
12/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Center
02/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
02/12 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
02/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneer Works
02/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Art Institute of Chicago
02/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Revisit the album’s first single, “Dolphin”: