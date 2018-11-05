Parquet Courts covers Neil Young’s “We R In Control”: Stream

Neil Young (photo by Debi Del Grande) and Parquet Courts (photo by Ben Kaye)

Parquet Courts have shared a cover of Neil Young’s “We R In Control,” a track from the rock legend’s 1982 album Trans. It’s an interesting choice of a Young song for a cover; at the time of its release, Trans marked a moment of divisiveness in the musician’s loyal fanbase, with the shift in sound from guitar rock to synths and electronics even causing his label at the time to file a lawsuit against Young for not sounding like himself.

However, it’s just that disparity that drew Parquet Courts to the track in the first place. “I’m a big fan of whenever an artist does something different from what they’re known for,” vocalist/guitarist Austin Brown explained in a press release. “For instance, Bob Dylan’s gospel/Christian period. And I have a similar affection for Neil Young’s electronic record Trans. This is my favorite song off it.”



Recorded during the sessions for Human Performance, the cover is reflective of a time when Parquet Courts was similarly trying to break out of their mold. “We actually started it during the Human Performance sessions where we were trying to do something different as a band too, so it seemed kind of appropriate,” Brown said.

Stream “We R In Control” below. It comes courtesy of Amazon’s Originals.

Parquet Courts are currently in the midst of a world tour that lasts through the remainder of 2018. Meanwhile, Young recently confirmed that he is definitely married to Daryl Hannah. He’s also set to release a new live album, Songs for Judy, on November 30th.