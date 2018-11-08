A Perfect Circle reveal apocalyptic video for “So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish”: Watch

A Perfect Circle's “So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish" music video

Maynard James Keenan and his A Perfect Circle outfit have let loose a bonkers new music video for “So Long, and Thanks for All the Fish”. Directed by Kyle Cogan, the clip juxtaposes the song’s cheery melodies with unsettling, “gleefully apocalyptic” scenes set in ’50s suburbia.

Dolphins fly through the skies, neighbors engage in S&M and sex orgies, lawns and homes are engulfed in flames, and unsuspecting children commit murder. It all ultimately culminates in a nuclear bomb. “Welcome to the new normal,” Keenan said of the clip in a press statement. Sounds about right.

Watch below.

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy-referencing track appears on APC’s latest album, Eat the Elephant. The band is currently touring North America, and you can grab tickets here.

In related news, another one of Keenan’s famous groups, Tool, recently announced dates for a European tour.