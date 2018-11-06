Perry Farrell forms new band Kind Heaven Orchestra for forthcoming solo album

Perry Farrell

Earlier this month, Perry Farrell announced plans to release a new solo album in 2019. Titled Kind Heaven, it’s been described as a “musical scene-setter for his immersive entertainment destination” of the same name, which is set to make its debut in Las Vegas also in the new year.

Now, a press release has revealed more details about Farrell’s forthcoming record, specifically the new band that helped bring it to life. The Jane’s Addiction rocker convened his own group of specially chosen musicians, aptly called Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra. The lineup features Matt Chamberlain on drums; Jane’s Addiction’s Chris Chaney on bass and Matt Rohde on keys; and guitarist Nick Maybury. Farrell’s own wife and Satellite Party bandmate Etty Lau Farrell also contributes on vocals.



Other confirmed guest contributors include Tommy Lee, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, and Dhani Harrison. The BMG release — Farrell’s first solo one in since 2001 — is co-produced by longtime David Bowie associate Tony Visconti.

(Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

Farrell and his Kind Heaven Orchestra are set to debut songs from the forthcoming LP at a special headlining concert at Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 30th. They’ll also be joined by “several Los Angeles music icons.” For fans who can’t catch them that night, Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra have a second concert lined up for December 2nd at The Fillmore in San Francisco.

Perry, noted Lollapalooza founder, hasn’t revealed the opening date for his Kind Heaven entertainment hub in Las Vegas. Whenever it does unveil itself, though, it will reportedly promise virtual wrestling monkeys, Farrell-starring holographic porn, and perhaps most importantly, the reunion of Farrell’s long-dormant project, Porno for Pyros.