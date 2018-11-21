Menu
Phosphorescent shares intimate cover of Radiohead’s “House Of Cards”: Stream

Consider it a warm lullaby as you head home for the holidays

on November 21, 2018, 10:34am
Phosphorescent "Christmas Down Under"
Phosphorescent, photo by Daniel Arnold

We’re a little over a month removed from Phosphorescent’s seventh studio outing, C’est la vie, which explains why singer-songwriter Matthew Houck is still out doing press in support. 

On Tuesday morning, he stopped by Sirius XMU, where he offered up an incredibly intimate cover of Radiohead’s 2007 In Rainbows lullaby, “House of Cards”.

The rhythm, beat, and glow remains intact from the original, but Houck’s falsetto adds a more earthly tone to the song as opposed to Thom Yorke’s extraterrestrial vibe.

Stream below.

