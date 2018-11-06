Public memorial set for All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert

Oli Herbert of All That Remains

Last month, All That Remains guitarist Oli Herbert tragically died at the age of 44 as the result of an unspecified accident on his property, and now he will be remembered with a public memorial taking place this Sunday, November 11.

Herbert’s body was found in a pond near his home in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, on October 16th, with authorities stating that the death was not suspicious.



A announcement on Herbert’s official Facebook page reads as follows:

Public Memorial Service for Oli Herbert on Sunday, November 11th from 2-5 pm, at the Worcester Palladium in Worcester, MA.

ADMISSION/DONATION: The Memorial Service will be open to the public with entrance on a “first-come, first-served” basis for up to 350 people. An optional DONATION of $10 per person is suggested for admission to benefit the 14th Hour Foundation, a charity that was very important to Oli. Kris Paronto, founder of 14th Hour Foundation, appeared in the All That Remains “Madness” music video. Visit: http://www.14hours.org, for additional information about the charity. Each person who donates $10 will receive a raffle ticket for door prizes to be raffled during the Service.

PROGRAMMING: The Memorial Service will include a special video presentation to include photos, music videos and artist tributes. Fans are invited to contribute photos taken of Oli at shows and/or with themselves & Oli. Submissions should be sent no later than Noon on Thursday, Nov. 8th to Suzanne Penley via email to: suzanne@suzannepenley.com.

LIVESTREAM BROADCAST: For those unable to attend, the Memorial Service will be a live-streamed on The Official Oli Herbert page beginning at 2:15 pm.

Coincidentally, All That Remains’ new album, Victim of the New Disease, arrives this Friday (November 9th). The disc was announced at the end of September, a few weeks before Herbert’s death.