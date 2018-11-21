Pusha-T concert in Toronto ends early after three men rush the stage

Pusha-T's concert ended early after three men rushed the stage

Pusha-T’s concert in Toronto on Tuesday night was cut short after a group of men rushed the stage in an apparent attempt to jump the rapper.

According to reports on social media, several individuals began throwing beer and paint at Pusha-T mid-way through his set at Danforth Music Hall. Eventually, three men jumped onto the stage. They were quickly intercepted by members of Pusha’s security team as Pusha himself watched from the side of the stage.



Police and paramedics responded to the scene, and three people were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Pusha-T eventually returned to the stage to perform a few more songs, but police ultimately decided to pull the plug and end the concert early. In one video posted to social media, a member of Pusha-T’s crew can be seen holding a two-by-four.

Assault: Danforth Ave / Broadview Ave

– numerous ppl injured from a fight inside a concert hall in the area

– performers attacked by a group of ppl

-EMS/Police on scene

-closures: Broadview/Danforth to Playter Blvd#GO2140689

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 21, 2018

Watch fan-shot footage of the incident below.

Pusha T was performing “M.F.T.R.” at Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall before a couple of concert go-ers started throwing drinks and attempted to jump him on stage. pic.twitter.com/EDurAaRKe4 — miixtapechiick.com (@MXCKposts) November 21, 2018

Of course, as Pusha-T was performing in Toronto, we’d be remiss not to mention the Drake connection. The longtime rivals saw their feud come to a head earlier this year, after Pusha-T revealed the existence of Drake’s secret love child. As of now, there’s nothing to suggest Drake had any involvement in tonight’s events (more thank likely, it was some overzealous Drake stans taking matters into their own hands). Still, it certainly adds a dramatic new chapter to the year’s most compelling feud.