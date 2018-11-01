Queen’s 10 Best Deep Cuts

Queen promotional photo

Deep Cuts is a new feature in which we look past the hits and dig into the buried gems of our favorite back catalogs.

Queen’s discography doesn’t just cast an imposing shadow; it hovers over the musical zeitgeist of multiple decades and several movements within rock and pop music. We all know the hits – the infectious ditties and creative permutations that did as much to define rock as they did to inspire – but it’s safe to say there are plenty of songs within the band’s discography that still aren’t getting the attention they deserve. So deep is their discography (15 albums across 22 years) that three separate Deep Cuts compilations were released in 2011 … and they don’t even begin to scratch the surface of what’s buried deep within these records. We’re not going to scratch the surface here either, but we’re still going to do our best to show you the wealth of material available within Queen’s catalog, one whose legend continues to grow and grow.



If you want the hits, no doubt check out Bohemian Rhapsody in theaters. If you’re looking to dig a bit deeper, we’ve got your shovel.

–Doug Nunnally

Contributing Writer

__________________________________________________________