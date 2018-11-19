Queensrÿche release new song, “Man the Machine”: Stream

Queensryche, via Century Media Records

Queensrÿche will return with a new album, The Verdict, on March 1st, 2019, and now, fans have an idea of what to expect from the fresh set. The veteran rockers have unleashed the album’s first single, “Man the Machine,” which you can stream in the lyric video below.

“We are excited to reveal the first full song ‘Man the Machine’ from our upcoming album, The Verdict. This is just a small taste of what is to come, and we look forward to unveiling more tracks and videos as we approach the official album release date of March 1st, 2019 via Century Media,” singer Todd La Torre said in a statement. “For exclusive footage, sneak peek audio teasers, exclusive merchandise and album preorder packages, we invite you to join our official Pledge Music Campaign here!”



Queensrÿche recorded The Verdict with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed, Iced Earth) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, Washington, and Planet-Z in Wilbraham, Massachusetts.

The band will hit the road in early 2019 for a headlining tour with Fates Warning. The Cringe will appear on select dates. Find the full roster of tour dates below.

Queensrÿche 2019 Tour Dates with Fates Warning:

03/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

03/03 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

03/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

03/07 – Baltimore @ Sound Stage *

03/08 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun ^

03/09 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

03/10 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium *

03/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

03/13 – Detroit, MI @ Diesel

03/14 – Chicago, IL @ Concord

03/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

03/16 – Medina, MN @ Medina Entertainment Center

03/17 – Davenport, IA @ Rhythm City Casino Resort ^

03/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

03/21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec

03/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

03/26 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

03/27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda

03/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

03/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/02 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

*w/ support from The Cringe

^Queensrÿche only