Queensrÿche release new song, “Man the Machine”: Stream

Queensrÿche will return with a new album, The Verdict, on March 1st, 2019, and now, fans have an idea of what to expect from the fresh set. The veteran rockers have unleashed the album’s first single, “Man the Machine,” which you can stream in the lyric video below.
“We are excited to reveal the first full song ‘Man the Machine’ from our upcoming album, The Verdict. This is just a small taste of what is to come, and we look forward to unveiling more tracks and videos as we approach the official album release date of March 1st, 2019 via Century Media,” singer Todd La Torre said in a statement. “For exclusive footage, sneak peek audio teasers, exclusive merchandise and album preorder packages, we invite you to join our official Pledge Music Campaign here!”
Queensrÿche recorded The Verdict with producer Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Hatebreed, Iced Earth) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, Washington, and Planet-Z in Wilbraham, Massachusetts.
The band will hit the road in early 2019 for a headlining tour with Fates Warning. The Cringe will appear on select dates. Find the full roster of tour dates below.
Queensrÿche 2019 Tour Dates with Fates Warning:
03/02 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
03/03 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room
03/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
03/07 – Baltimore @ Sound Stage *
03/08 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun ^
03/09 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *
03/10 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium *
03/12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
03/13 – Detroit, MI @ Diesel
03/14 – Chicago, IL @ Concord
03/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
03/16 – Medina, MN @ Medina Entertainment Center
03/17 – Davenport, IA @ Rhythm City Casino Resort ^
03/20 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
03/21 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec
03/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
03/26 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
03/27 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda
03/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
03/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/02 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/03 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune
*w/ support from The Cringe
^Queensrÿche only